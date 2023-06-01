AEW star wants the promotion to sell over "100,000" tickets for a show in India (Exclusive)

AEW is currently expanding its global presence with the upcoming All In 2023 pay-per-view set to emanate from Wembley Stadium in London, UK. When asked if the promotion should tour India next, Satnam Singh explained what targets he wants the potential show to hit.

Singh is a former basketball player and became the first Indian-born athlete to be drafted into the NBA. The Dallas Mavericks selected him during the 2015 Draft. In April 2022, the star debuted in All Elite Wrestling and has since had over ten matches in the promotion.

During his recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Singh mentioned that he wants the promotion to grow further before potentially organizing a show in India.

"India? I will say yes, one day we will come over there, for sure. But I really want [more improvement in AEW first]. We want more exposure [for] AEW in other countries, so we can have our best [matches] in India. So, like in the UK, we have 60,000 tickets sold already. I want [when coming] to India, not 60,000 [but] 100,000 tickets, so that will make us more proud. India has like 1.3 billion people, more [than many other countries]." (05:51 onward)

Check out the full interview below:

Singh also expressed his excitement for All Elite Wrestling's upcoming pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium later this year. According to the star, All In 2023 will be the Jacksonville-based promotion's most significant show yet.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

The AEW star wants to face Paul Wight in a major dream match

As a veteran of both WCW and WWE, Wight has had a decorated career and is likely an inspiration for prominent athletes like Satnam Singh. However, could the two lock horns in the squared circle?

Earlier in the same interview, after recalling how Paul Wight has helped him, Singh mentioned wanting to either team up or go toe-to-toe with the veteran.

"Also, I can feel how [I] look in front of the big guys, and what he learn [sic] from WWE, from AEW, it's really good stuff for me, so I can actually work with him, you know. Maybe one day, maybe my dream match comes with him. Like a tag match or maybe a singles match [with] him. So I can't wait for that." (00:51 onward)

It remains to be seen if Paul Wight will set foot in the ring this year. However, a clash with Satnam would likely be a good way for the veteran to pass the torch.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes