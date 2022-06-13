Popular AEW star wants Bryan Danielson to face NJPW star to see who "the biggest self important pr**k in wrestling" is

Eddie Kingston expressed his desire to see AEW's Bryan Danielson and NJPW's Zack Sabre Jr. wrestle with each other to determine who is the biggest pr**k in wrestling between the two.

Last night at NJPW Dominion, Suzuki-Gun (Sabre Jr, El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) lost to the House of Torture (EVIL, SHO and Yujiro Takahashi) for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Championship. After the match, ZSJ proceeded to call out Danielson for a dream match at Forbidden Door to see who is the best technical wrestler in the world.

Kingston tweeted that he is hoping to have the Danielson-Sabre Jr. match take place in the June 26 spectacle. His reason was to know who really is the "biggest self important pr**ck." Mad King also emphasized his desire to face ZSJ, who was supposedly his opponent in an indie event.

"I hope we get @zacksabrejr vs @bryandanielson so I can finally see who is the biggest self important prick in wrestling. Zack I still want my match I was supposed to get at @RevProUK," Kingston tweeted.

Kingston and Danielson have had a well-documented animosity towards each other over the years, even when they teamed up at Double or Nothing 2022. Meanwhile, The Mad King has been calling out Sabre Jr. for a match at RevProUK in 2020 and did so again in 2021.

Eddie Kingston called AEW star Bryan Danielson a "judgemental pr**k"

The beef between Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson might not fade away soon, as the former spoke about the latter in a recent interview. While speaking to "Weekend Joe," Mad King made it clear that he doesn't like The American Dragon, even after teaming up in Las Vegas.

"I’ve known Bryan, and Bryan’s been a piece of s**t since I met him. I’m not gonna lie to you guys and be like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re best buds.' “But I’m not a mark. I’m not a fan. If I think you’re a bad person or for Bryan, I think he’s a judgmental pr**k. He judges people, so I don’t like Bryan. There it is."

Kingston's animosity over Danielson and Sabre Jr. was clear judging by his recent statements. With Forbidden Door being two weeks away, it will be interesting to see if ZSJ and The American Dragon dream match will become a reality.

