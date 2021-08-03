AEW star wants WWE's Adam Cole to become the leader of the Dark Order

AEW star John Silver expressed his desire to see Adam Cole become the new leader of the Dark Order.

Ever since rumors started swirling that Adam Cole's WWE contract expires following SummerSlam, people have been speculating about a possible move to AEW. In reality, Adam Cole's deal expired after the Great American Bash, but he signed a temporary extension to appear in the company through most of the summer.

IS ADAM COLE THE THIRD MAN!?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/1rboKhYB7s — Captain Ferg Baba Ganoosh (@CaptainFerg) August 2, 2021

With fans clamoring to see Adam Cole in Tony Khan's promotion, John Silver also took to Twitter to add fuel to these hearsays. He stated that Adam Cole should be the new leader of the Dark Order

"Yoooo Adam Cole should totally be the new leader of the Dark Order!" John Silver tweeted.

Yoooo Adam Cole should totally be the new leader of the Dark Order! — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) August 2, 2021

Soon after, his stablemate Evil Uno joined the discussion, and stated that John Silver would confirm Adam Cole becoming their new leader in his next tweet.

"Upcoming Headline: "EXCLUSIVE: John Silver confirms Adam Cole to be Dark Order leader," Evil Uno tweeted.

But Evil Uno and John Silver are merely talking, and even if Adam Cole joins AEW down the road, the company won't be making him leader of the popular faction.

Upcoming Headline: "EXCLUSIVE: John Silver confirms Adam Cole to be Dark Order leader" — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) August 2, 2021

In the past, stars like Malakai Black and recently released Bray Wyatt have found themselves targets for the same.

Several former WWE Superstars jumping over to AEW has become the story of 2021. Plus, each time a superstar is released or their contract ends, Dark Order members start teasing their arrival in their faction, be it as a member or leader.

Earlier this year, John Silver himself made it clear that they didn't need another leader as they already had the best leader in the form of the late Brodie Lee.

Adam Cole's real-life girlfriend is signed to AEW

Cole and AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker are a real-life couple. Both superstars have been vocal about their relationship, with Britt Baker even coming to the NXT in 2019 to watch Cole compete at the event.

AEW's Resident Dentist recently stated that she would be happy if her partner ends up joining the same promotion she's working for.

Given how Cody & Brandi Rhodes and Anna Jay & Jungle Boy are blissfully working together, Adam Cole & Britt Baker could become the newest ones to join the list.

Would you like to see Adam Cole join AEW?

