"I've thought about it every single day" - AEW star Wardlow discloses one thing eating him up inside

Wardlow is arguably one of the hottest acts in AEW at the moment. The 34-year-old recently revealed a goal that he is yet to achieve in the promotion.

Months ago, Mr. Mayhem's betrayal of MJF came back to bite him during the former's TNT Championship match against Scorpio Sky. It took winning a grueling six-man ladder match for Wardlow to earn a shot at the title.

While he seemed firmly in control of the fight against reigning TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, Dan Lambert and Shawn Spears, alongside MJF, interfered. This led to The Wardog losing his biggest opportunity to win a title so far.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, Wardlow highlighted his ambitions for the remainder of the year in AEW:

“I see the rest of 2022 to be in the year of Wardlow. The rest of this year is mine to take as far as I’m concerned. I hope everybody had fun playing pro wrestler because the real deal is here now. I haven’t gone a day where I haven’t thought about the TNT Championship. I was literally a second away from being the TNT Champion. So, I think my first line of business is probably that just because I’ve thought about it every single day.” (H/T: Bleacher Report)

The upcoming pay-per-view is scheduled to have Wardlow finally face MJF. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if he can outshine his former stable leader.

Wardlow has vowed to set a new world record at AEW Double or Nothing

While Wardlow has ambitious goals for the second half of 2022, it is evident that demolishing MJF sits near the top of the list.

RCedillo @BBYRAFA The Butcher and He’s a beast



Wardlow MakesThe Butcher and He’s a beast #AEWDynamite Wardlow Makes 💩The Butcher and He’s a beast #AEWDynamite 😤😤😤https://t.co/II4AeU85cu

Since Wardlow's separation from the Pinnacle leader, MJF has made it his job to make the former's life a living hell. This has understandably made Mr. Mayhem thirsty for revenge, which he will have a chance to get at Double or Nothing.

During his interview with Shak Wrestling ahead of the big bout, the AEW star stated another sinister goal he intends to achieve.

"There will be a world record set. I am looking to powerbomb him [MJF] until I physically cannot anymore." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Given the level of ferocity The Wardog has shown in each of his matches, fans can expect a powerful performance at tonight's pay-per-view.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh