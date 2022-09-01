"I'm a mess" - Top AEW star Wardlow professes to competing in high-profile match with horrific injury

Current AEW TNT Champion Wardlow has revealed that he competed with an injury at Blood and Guts I.

The 34-year-old participated in the inaugural Blood and Guts match on May 5, 2021 on Dynamite. He teamed up with The Pinnacle (MJF, Shawn Spears, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood) to defeat The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz) on the night.

Speaking to Athletes and the Arts, Wardlow recently stated he wrestled with a completely torn calf in the match against The Inner Circle.

He also mentioned that he got into trouble for hiding the injury as he wanted to wrestle at any cost.

"I'm wrestling year-round with injuries. I got in trouble with Doc [Doc Sampson] one time because I didn't tell anybody about a torn calf that blew out doing sprints because I was getting prepared for Blood and Guts and I wasn't going to miss that match for nothing. I hid it and wrestled with a completely torn calf. I have tears in my knee, my shoulders, I'm a mess, but we love it and this is what we do," MJF said. (H/T - Fightful)

AEW star Wardlow comments on one of the best matches of his career

The rising AEW star has named his match with CM Punk as the best of his wrestling career so far.

He faced the Second City Saint during the height of the MJF vs. Punk feud in a losing effort. Despite not getting the desired result, Wardlow caught the attention of the fans with his dominating performance.

In a conversation with Stephanie Chase, he professed that he would be forever grateful to Punk for gifting him the best night of life.

"CM Punk being involved obviously made it 10 times more sweet and meaningful. Yeah, I mean to be involved with Punk in the match I had with him, again that was one of the, I consider that one of the best nights of my life, my match with Punk. I mean, that did wonders for me, and I'll forever thank him for that as well," noted MJF.

Wardlow is currently scheduled to join hands with FTR to face Jay Lethal and the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) at AEW All Out this Sunday.

Do you think the TNT Champion will win on Sunday? Sound off in the comments below.

