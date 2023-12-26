AEW star Will Ospreay lays down massive challenge to major soon-to-be free agent

NJPW and AEW star Will Ospreay is confident heading into a huge triple-threat title match at Wrestle Kingdom 18. He's so confident, in fact, that he's laid down a challenge to soon-to-be free agent Kazuchika Okada.

Ospreay and Okada have a long history in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The two were once allies in the Chaos stable but have been rivals since 2020, facing off in numerous singles and tag team matches. The Rainmaker has often gotten the better of Ospreay, but The Aerial Assassin claimed victory in their last match at G1 Climax 33 in July.

Will Ospreay has his hands full at Wrestle Kingdom next month as he faces Jon Moxley and David Finlay for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship. However, the 30-year-old seems to already be looking beyond that.

When asked by NJPW in a recent interview whether his contract with AEW – which begins in February 2024 – will affect his match at Wrestle Kingdom 18, Will Ospreay pointed out that he will still be able to work in Japan while signed to Tony Khan's promotion. He then called out his longtime rival, Kazuchika Okada:

"Not really, because I'm allowed to keep doing what I'm doing with New Japan, and I'm confident in going into this match that I'll be walking away with this championship," said Ospreay. "I'm that confident in doing it that I'm prepared to make a challenge right here for San Jose. And I know it's in the poster that Okada is on that poster, and we have so much unfinished business."

Ospreay demonstrated his confidence by challenging The Rainmaker to a match at NJPW Battle in the Valley on January 13:

"Yeah, granted, I was able to get that win in the G1, and I can finally prove to everyone that I can beat Okada. But I'm happy to put this challenge out right here, right now in front of you all, that I want to face Okada in San Jose."

Expand Tweet

Will Ospreay claims that David Finlay doesn't match up to himself and Jon Moxley

After defeating Shota Umino at NJPW Power Struggle on November 4, Will Ospreay called out former IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley. The two squared off and looked ready to duke it out when David Finlay hit the ring and attacked them both. Finlay then smashed both the IWGP United States and United Kingdom title belts with a hammer.

A three-way match was later made official for Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4, with the winner being crowned the inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion. In the same interview with NJPW, Will Ospreay addressed the upcoming bout, claiming that Finlay isn't a world-beater:

"This is almost perfect," said Ospreay. "And for me, although Finlay's interjected himself and not really aligned himself with myself and Moxley, in comparison to those world-beaters... Myself and Moxley are world-beaters. Finlay is still new to this, but I know how good Finlay is as a pro wrestler. It is just whether he's good enough to beat myself and Moxley, and I don't think he is."

Expand Tweet

Will Ospreay has already signed his contract with AEW, but it looks like the British phenom has no intention of letting off the gas in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Who do you think will win the triple-threat match at Wrestle Kingdom 18? Give us your predictions in the comments section below!

When using the quotes from this article, please credit NJPW and give a h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here