AEW star wins the internet by donating $2K to save viral Ugandan wrestling promotion

A Ugandan wrestling promotion has caught the attention of a top AEW star.

The star in question is Will Ospreay. The said promotion is going viral on all social media platforms and has impressed Ospreay with their skills and talent, and thus, The Arial Assasin decided to donate $2000.

Soft Ground Wrestling Uganda (SGW) is a local wrestling promotion that helps young athletes in East Africa develop their wrestling skills. They provide a platform for these talents to grow and showcase their in-ring abilities to the world via the power of social media.

They don’t have a traditional ring set up, but they make it work with a dirt ring, bamboo ring posts, and string ropes. The promotion posts videos of their matches on social media and are getting tons of attraction.

SGW has set up a platform on GoFundMe to collect funds to support their wrestling promotion and talents. AEW's Will Ospreay recently donated $2000 to them and won the hearts of many fans by this gesture.

AEW star Will Ospreay subtly mocks WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes was all set to challenge Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40 after winning the 2024 Royal Rumble. However, The Rock’s interference has hindered his plans. The Rock recently returned to WWE, thereby hinting towards facing his cousin at 'Mania. WWE has been pushing to make the match happen, but the fans do not like it.

A fan on X/ Twitter shared a meme making fun of Cody, who lost yet another chance to complete his story. AEW star Will Ospreay likes the meme, thus subtly mocking The American Nightmare on the social platform.

Last year, too, Cody Rhodes won the Rumble but suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of The Tribal Chief. This year, he probably won’t even get to face the champion at WrestleMania.

