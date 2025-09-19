AEW stars Anna Jay and Harley Cameron spotted with prominent WWE name

AEW stars Anna Jay and Harley Cameron were briefly a tag team. The former is currently in an alliance with Tay Melo, while the latter has been partnering with former TBS Champion, Kris Statlander.

Ad

WWE NXT is currently thriving. There are many talented men and women in the brand, including Arianna Grace. The former NWA star is the daughter of WWE legend Santino Marella. She has been gaining a lot of momentum lately, and hopefully, Shawn Michaels will make her a champion in the near future. Interestingly, she was recently spotted with Jay and Cameron

Grace attended a concert of Canadian singer, songwriter, and dancer, Tate McRae. A few hours back, she uploaded a few pictures from the event on Instagram. Interestingly, Jay and Cameron were spotted in one of them.

Ad

Trending

Arianna Grace was spotted with Jay and Cameron. (Image via Grace's Instagram)

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Tony Khan showers Harley Cameron with praise

At Grand Slam Australia, Cameron unsuccessfully challenged Mercedes Moné for the AEW TBS Championship.

Ad

Before this event, Tony Khan was interviewed by Wrestle Radio Australia. In this conversation, he showered the 31-year-old with praise.

"She’s really an amazing athlete and what she’s done for her experience level is really really impressive. I think Harley Cameron, she does so many things well, she’s a great singer, she’s a great actress, she’s a great puppeteer, she’s very very talented person but she’s also become an excellent wrestler and she’s improving so fast. We’ve seen her get better and better in the ring and this is a massive opportunity for Harley Cameron in her home country in front of these fans that will believe in her." said Khan.

Tony Khan seemingly has a lot of plans for the Australian native. It will be interesting to see her become AEW Women's World Champion someday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!