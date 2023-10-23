AEW stars attend the launch of Brandi Rhodes' new non-WWE project

Brandi Rhodes recently held the grand opening of her yoga studio this past weekend. Among those present for the opening were two current AEW stars. The stars in question were "Absolute" Ricky Starks and Aaron Solo.

Brandi has previously announced that she would instead be pursuing working on her own Yoga and Pilates studio following talks on whether she would make a return to wrestling or not. Now, this was a reality, and this definitely closes the door for a return to the ring, at least for the near future.

On Twitter, Cody Rhodes posted pictures from the grand opening of his wife's Yoga and Pilates studio, Naked Mind. As seen in the picture, Ricky Starks was in attendance. Standing alongside him was another AEW star, QTV's Aaron Solo.

Expand Tweet

Despite now being a part of different promotions, it was interesting to see the support the former co-workers still have for one another.

Brandi Rhodes on why she never wrestled for WWE

Former AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes once revealed what led her to decide not to compete in the ring or make any appearances for WWE. This was because of their daughter Liberty.

Brandi and Cody Rhodes welcomed their first child back in June 2021 when they were still with AEW. In an appearance on the Ring the Belle podcast last month, she revealed that she found it difficult not to be with her daughter.

She could not figure out how to make it work, so she decided to simply let it be and not pursue anything in wrestling instead.

"We had Libby with us the whole time. Cody was actually an exemplary dad and doing the dad role because he was injured. So he was watching her, and we had a nanny with us, and everything worked great, but it was very tough, and it was tough to me to come home beat up from wrestling all day, and then my daughter, we have a bond so she just wants to be with me and she wants to be on me, and I was just unable to figure out how to make that all work in my head so I just didn’t pursue it further after that," said Brandi.

She mentioned that had things been different, such as her daughter being older, she might've worked with WWE, but this did not happen, so maybe it was not meant to happen.

"I probably would have worked for them if it was a different circumstance. Even if Liberty was older, I probably would have had an easier time doing it but it just seemed glaring to me that-that was not the calling."

As of now, Brandi Rhodes has explored other ventures and has successfully put up her very own yoga and pilates studio.

We at Sportskeeda wish her the best and her studio's great success.

What were your thoughts on the random appearances at the grand opening of Brandi Rhodes' studio? Let us know in the comments section below.