"Their stuff is awesome" - WWE Legend praises AEW's CM Punk and Bryan Danielson

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) had nothing but compliments for AEW stars CM Punk and Bryan Danielson in terms of guiding new talent.

Punk will challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing 2022. Danielson, meanwhile, is currently a part of the Blackpool Combat Club alongside William Regal, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta.

The two feuded for the WWE Championship in 2012, culminating at the Over The Limit event, where Punk retained his title. They also wrestled and teamed up in Ring of Honor during the early 2000s.

On a recent episode of DDP Snake Pit, Page said that the former WWE Champions have turned into great storytellers with age. The WCW veteran also appreciated the duo's efforts to elevate young talent.

"If you look at some of the older guys, like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, these guys are turning into the real storytellers today. They’re out there, they’ve slowed down because of age. But also their working IQ (is better than ever). Their stuff is awesome. I love watching what they’re doing. It’s helping new talent. It’s kind of a mixture of old school and new school because they’re still doing some pretty amazing, crazy s--t,” he said. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

ESPN @espn Bryan Danielson and CM Punk each have made comebacks with AEW in the last month 🤯🤯🤯 Bryan Danielson and CM Punk each have made comebacks with AEW in the last month 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/wpo5Kt1oxg

Bryan Danielson wants to square off against CM Punk once again, this time in AEW

Since their debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion last year, CM Punk and Bryan Danielson have never faced off against each other.

However, in a previous interview with Muscle & Fitness, Danielson mentioned some wrestlers he wants to face in AEW. The American Dragon added that facing Punk in AEW would be amazing.

"I’m super excited, and it’s crazy because it seems like AEW keeps adding people to the roster on a weekly basis. There’s a lot of matches I’m really looking forward to. I’d really love to wrestle Darby Allin. I’d really love to wrestle Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, MJF, there’s all these people, and then there’s the big one, and I have wrestled him before, but it would be CM Punk. That would be really cool."

Honcho🎯 @P1AllElite Do you guys think CM Punk and Bryan Danielson will ever become AEW world champion? Do you guys think CM Punk and Bryan Danielson will ever become AEW world champion? https://t.co/pXeDmv7keQ

Fans will have to wait and see if The Second City Saint and The American Dragon eventually collide in an AEW ring.

Edited by Pratik Singh