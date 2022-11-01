AEW stars pen heartfelt messages and support for WWE Superstar Carmella following heartbreaking post

WWE star Carmella recently revealed the tragic reason for her recent absence, prompting several AEW stars to send their condolences and kind words.

Since her last appearance at the Stamford-based company this summer, Carmella has been primarily absent from WWE programming. The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently spoke about her health issues on social media.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, the 35-year-old actress said she miscarried in September and had undergone treatment for an ectopic pregnancy the previous day.

Carmella shared her story on the last day of Infant Loss Awareness Month to spread awareness on the topic. Furthermore, the superstar said that comedian Iliza Shlesinger's latest stand-up special was her inspiration.

The Instagram post got a lot of kind replies from her fellow stars in the business. Several AEW personalities also commented with supportive words for Carmella.

We at Sportskeeda hope Carmella recovers swiftly and wish her all the best for her future.

WWE Superstar Bayley recently praised Carmella

While Carmella has been absent from the Stamford-based company for a while, Bayley believes she has grown as a performer.

Damage CTRL member spoke about the 'The Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE' during an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic:

"I love working with her [Carmella]. We're great friends outside of the ring, so I think that like definitely helps and we have a lot of the same visions, same goals, and everything. Watching her grow up as a performer in the ring, you know she didn't wrestle before she got to the WWE. So being able to watch her like grow into the character and performer that she is now, incredible. I just love being in the ring with her because she's not scared to get hit," said Bayley.

It remains to be seen when Bayley will get the chance to work with Carmella again in the future.

