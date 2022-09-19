"I love working with her" - Bayley praises WWE RAW star for her growth as a performer 

WWE RAW star Bayley recently heaped praise on former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella and stated that she loved working with her.

The Princess of Staten Island and The Role Model have had an on-and-off rivalry in WWE. They first faced each other in 2016 before going their separate ways. The two women then clashed in February 2020 over the SmackDown Women's Title on the show. They have also teamed up on a few occasions, with their latest tag team endeavor coming in 2021.

During a recent interview with Casual Conversations with The Classic, the current Damage CTRL member spoke about working with Carmella. Bayley noted that the two are great friends in real life and that she enjoys working with The Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE.

"I love working with her [Carmella]. We're great friends outside of the ring, so I think that like definitely helps and we have a lot of the same visions, same goals, and everything. Watching her grow up as a performer in the ring, you know she didn't wrestle before she got to the WWE. So being able to watch her like grow into the character and performer that she is now, incredible. I just love being in the ring with her because she's not scared to get hit." [01:28 - 01:55]

Bayley also talked about her frustrations with Michael Cole in WWE

During the interview, the former women's champion also opened up about her problems with WWE SmackDown announcer Michael Cole. The Role Model and Cole do not share a mutual liking for each other and have made it clear during their encounters.

"If you guys could understand even a little bit what it's like to wrestle inside of an empty area, putting our bodies on the line in front of zero people and all you can hear is Michael Cole's annoying, stupid voice saying, 'It's Boss time!' over and over again, it's gonna start lighting a fire inside of you. He doesn't seem to understand. He thinks I'm the annoying one. I've had to listen to his stupid voice for 20 years since I've been a fan and now in my ear in person."

Bayley returned to WWE at SummerSlam after a lengthy layoff with an injury. She has since teamed up with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to form Damage CTRL. The three women recently defeated Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka in a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle.

It remains to be seen what is next for The Role Model and whether she will vie for the RAW Women's Title in the near future.

