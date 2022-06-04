AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti get engaged in Paris

AEW performers Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have been an item for quite a while now, both on camera and off. Today, news broke that the couple got engaged while in Paris, France.

For Guevara, 28, this will be his first marriage, although he was briefly engaged to Pamella Nizio, a medical worker from Houston, Texas. He proposed to her live at an All Elite Wrestling event, but the relationship broke off shortly before it was publicly known that The Spanish God and Conti were involved.

Conti, 26, was previously married to Jorge Conti. They couple divorced in 2021.

The AEW TNT Champion presented his future wife with an engagement ring at the Eiffel Tower.

Guevara went the traditional route, dropping to one knee before he popped the question. Needless to say, he got the answer he was looking for.

The couple's relationship has drawn the ire of some of the promotion's fans. Many people felt like the couple going public so quickly after Guevara's prior engagement was in poor taste. For their part, the pair have embraced the hate and turned it into part of their gimmick.

The three-time TNT Champion and his future wife are currently two of the biggest heels in the promotion today, and much of it centers around their real-life relationship. They often blur the lines between their personal lives and their pro wrestling personas, although it's not yet clear whether or not the couple will address their happy news as part of the show.

While nothing is official yet, it's believed that both performers will appear at the AEW x New Japan: Forbidden Door event later this month in Chicago. As the current TNT Champion, Guevara will likely defend his title there.

