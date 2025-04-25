  • home icon
  AEW stumbles after WWE WrestleMania 41

AEW stumbles after WWE WrestleMania 41

By Sujay
Modified Apr 25, 2025 01:12 GMT
AEW logo (left) and WrestleMania 41 logo (right). (Image credits: AEW Facebook page & wwe.com)
AEW logo (left) and WrestleMania 41 logo (right). (Image credits: AEW Facebook page & wwe.com)

WrestleMania 41 was a great time for WWE, but it meant that AEW had a difficult time. This is because The Grandest Stage of Them All had a huge impact on Dynamite and its ratings.

WrestleMania 41 was a two-day extravaganza that featured numerous twists and unexpected heel turns. Night One saw Paul Heyman turning on both Roman Reigns and CM Punk, aligning himself with Seth Rollins and helping him secure the win.

Night Two saw John Cena defeating Cody Rhodes with assistance from Travis Scott to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. The RAW after 'Mania was equally good with Bron Breakker joining hands with Rollins and Heyman. Fans also saw former AEW star Rusev making his WWE return.

All of this had a negative impact on Dynamite and the kind of numbers it pulled in. According to Wrestlenomics, this week’s Dynamite saw the second-lowest P2+ and P18-49 ratings in AEW history and only drew 521,000 viewers.

The report also noted that Dynamite was ranked number 8 in the P18–49 demographic for the night, far trailing behind the NBA Playoffs and NHL games that aired at the same time.

Bobby Lashley steals MJF’s car on AEW Dynamite

In an effort to keep up with WWE and WrestleMania 41, Tony Khan decided to do something bizarre on Dynamite, which provided great entertainment for those seeking a laugh.

For weeks, MJF has been trying to join The Hurt Syndicate and has seemingly earned the trust of all its members, except for Bobby Lashley. The former WWE star has not fully embraced MJF and has shown reservations.

On Dynamite, MJF tried to get in Lashley’s good books by offering him a swanky sports car. At first, the All Mighty seemed happy and looked like he was finally going to let MJF into the faction. He then took the keys to the car and teased that he was showing him a thumbs up, only for him to show a thumbs down before stealing the car.

The Salt of the Earth was then spoken to by MVP, and it looks like we will have to wait another week for the saga to take shape.

Edited by Neda Ali
