AEW suddenly drops a huge Cody Rhodes bombshell

AEW recently posted a major social media post about Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is the current Undisputed WWE Champion. He played a major role in founding the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, due to several issues, he decided to rejoin the global sports entertainment juggernaut and is currently the face of the promotion.

Meanwhile, Will Ospreay has become a major part of AEW over the last year and a half. He has been seen as the future of the company due to his natural connection with the fans. AEW and Cody Rhodes have taken multiple little jabs at each other in the past few years.

Despite the friction, AEW recently posted the former EVP on its official YouTube Channel. They posted the full video of Will Ospreay and Cody Rhodes' ROH match from 2017. It should be noted that WWE and AEW both usually refrain from posting their former employees on their social media channels. Thus, this move comes as a massive bombshell.

Check out the video below:

Wrestling veteran speculates on Cody Rhodes' reason for AEW exit

In 2022, the American Nightmare shocked the pro wrestling industry after announcing his departure from the promotion he helped build. The exact reason for the exit is still unknown.

While speaking on Story Time, veteran Dutch Mantell claimed that Rhodes likely left AEW because WWE offered him more money. He also speculated that if he was disrespected backstage, that would be his personal issue and wouldn't be a cause for quitting AEW.

"Well, I'll tell you why he left. He got a good deal with WWE, and that's what was his plan all along. To go to AEW, get pushed like a big star, which he did, and eventually make his way back to uh WWE. Well, if it's not about money, that's silly. It really is. If he got disrespected because of a personal issue, that's his problem," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the Undisputed WWE Champion has a response to AEW posting him on its YouTube.

