AEW suddenly drops a huge hint at Keith Lee's return after 21 months

AEW star Keith Lee has been absent from the promotion for almost two years. After being suddenly pulled from a match against Swerve Strickland in December 2023, he underwent surgery a couple of months later. However, he has not been involved in the company's creative plans ever since.

Ad

The Limitless star is yet to make his much-awaited return despite being medically cleared. Previously, Lee claimed that the situation was out of his hands. He recently revealed that he will be back and confirmed he isn't hanging up his boots anytime soon.

AEW hasn't mentioned Keith Lee in almost 21 months. However, the promotion's YouTube channel recently uploaded an old match of the former AEW World Tag Team Champion where he teamed up with Trevor Lee and took on the War Machines at ROH in 2016. The sudden upload might be a major tease ahead of his impending return.

Ad

Trending

Ad

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Veteran slams AEW for not bringing back Keith Lee

The Limitless star claimed that he has been cleared to wrestle but is still awaiting a creative direction from Tony Khan.

While speaking on The Coach and Bro Live, veteran and former writer Vince Russo said that AEW should utilize the absent star.

"How many times are we reading every single week that somebody's sitting on the sidelines? They don't know why they are sitting on the sidelines. They are healthy. Keith Lee said that he is perfectly healthy. He's been healthy for three months. 'I'm under contract, and nobody is calling me.' That's why you would create a group like The Oddities, man. If somebody's under contract and you're paying them, get them on the show!" he said.

It will be interesting to see when the former NXT Champion returns to AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!