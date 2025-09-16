Keith Lee officially confirms if he has retired amid extended AEW absence

Keith Lee has been missing from AEW programming for well over a year and a half. The former WWE superstar has now provided an update on the likelihood of his in-ring comeback.

Keith Lee has not been seen in action inside an All Elite Wrestling ring since the 2023 Holiday Bash edition of AEW Collision, where he defeated Brian Cage one-on-one. The Limitless One had been scheduled to battle Swerve Strickland at that year's Worlds End pay-per-view in the culmination of their intense rivalry, but had to be pulled out of the matchup due to health issues, and was ultimately replaced by Dustin Rhodes.

Lee revealed around January of 2024 that he was set to undergo double surgeries, and evidently has been on the mend since then. A recent report claimed that the former NXT Champion's name had been brought up backstage on a few occasions lately, and that he has been cleared for competition since summertime. A few hours ago on X/Twitter, the powerhouse responded to a fan's earnest wish to see him back in the ring by confirming that he will return to the squared circle at some point, despite not providing a clear idea as to the specifics.

"You honor me. I appreciate you for that. All my gratitude. I'd like to take this moment to remind you, that you also, are boundless. Additionally, I'll take a moment to reassure you that a return to the ring will certainly happen. Though I won't posit how or when. Much love," wrote Keith.

Check out Keith Lee's tweet below:

It remains to be seen when AEW viewers will witness Keith Lee once again on the company's television programming.

Veteran wrestling journalist on Keith Lee's AEW absence

Keith Lee was undoubtedly a major signing for All Elite Wrestling. Naturally, his extended hiatus has been a topic of much conjecture among fans and industry analysts. Addressing the subject on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine some time earlier, veteran journalist Bill Apter speculated that the Tony Khan-led company did not have any storylines or angles for the 40-year-old star, which is what he theorized to be the reason behind his long-running AEW absence.

"The bottom line is the same as in any other company. They don't have anything for him at this particular time to bring him in, most likely. That's what really is going on behind it," Apter said. [From 1:02 onwards]

Lee has made it clear in recent weeks, however, that his health is not the most serious obstacle to his comeback.

