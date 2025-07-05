“He's been healthy for three months”- Vince Russo questions former WWE champion’s prolonged absence from AEW TV

AEW has become one of the biggest wrestling companies in North America. Founded in 2019 by Tony Khan and co, this promotion is now WWE's fierce rival. Additionally, from time to time, they sign former names from the Stamford-based company.

Ad

Former NXT Champion Keith Lee made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2022. His acquisition was important to Khan because he is a modern-day great. Soon after signing with the company, he became AEW World Tag Team Champion with Swerve Strickland. Unfortunately, his overall time there has been underwhelming. He has not wrestled since December 2023. He was recovering from a double surgery throughout the previous year, and it is not known when he will return.

Ad

Trending

A few days ago, the Limitless star revealed on X that he was feeling fine, but his comeback is not up to him. This statement raised a few eyebrows. Interestingly, Jonathan Coachman and WCW legend Vince Russo talked about this subject on a recent episode of Coach and Bro Live. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion said that since the former WWE star is under contract with the Jacksonville-based company, he must be utilised.

Ad

"How many times are we reading every single week that somebody's sitting on the sidelines. They don't know why they are sitting on the sidelines. They are healthy...Keith Lee said that he is perfectly healthy. He's been healthy for three months. 'I'm under contract and nobody is calling me'. That's why you would create group like The Oddities, man. If somebody's under contract and you're paying them, get them on the show!" said Russo. [From 36:06 to 37:34]

Ad

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

Ad

"It is not up to me when it comes to a return," says AEW's Keith Lee

A few days ago, Keith Lee wrote on X that he was feeling fine, but it is up to All Elite Wrestling to decide when to bring him back.

"Again, I am quite fine. It is not up to me when it comes to a return. But blessings to you as well." he wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Fans are speculating that Lee will feature at AEW All In 2025. Hopefully, these rumors are true because the former Bearcat is truly missed in the squared circle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!