Keith Lee breaks silence on future amid AEW absence

Keith Lee has just given fans an update amidst his long hiatus from AEW. He has been dealing with some undisclosed health issues, but he has reassured the fans that he is doing well.

The Limitless One has not been seen in the ring in 522 days. His last match was against Brian Cage during the December 23rd edition of Collision in 2023. He was booked for a match with Swerve Strickland at Worlds End a few days later, but he was pulled from the match due to health reasons.

Keith Lee has taken to X (fka Twitter) as he responded to a fan's post. The individual hoped he was doing well and hoped he would make a return to the ring soon. The AEW star responded and expressed his appreciation for his words. He revealed that he was doing well but could not specifically state when he would be back. Lee reassured them that this would come eventually.

See his reply below.

"You have my appreciation. I am quite well! Only time will tell when or where, but I am confident that time will come. Have patience my friend. Lead with Love. Be well," Lee wrote.

Keith Lee is still under contract with AEW

Almost three months ago, a report mentioned how they believed that Keith Lee's contract with AEW was up, barring the addition of injury time.

Last month, Sean Ross Sapp, during Fightful's The Hump podcast, provided additional context to his contract situation. Sapp mentioned how, after asking, he found out that the former NXT Champion was still under contract with the company. However, he did not hear any specific details, and he has not been spotted with the company, except for one time during their shows in Texas.

“The last I asked of him, I was told was that he was still under contract, and that was it. I was just told he’s still under contract. I haven’t heard anything specific, haven’t heard that he’s particularly been around, except for, like, a Texas date as well,” Sapp said. [From 1:04:05 - 1:04:20]

There is very little information to go by regarding Keith Lee, so fans have to stay extra patient for further updates. But a return to the ring is not out of the question.

