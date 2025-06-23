AEW suddenly makes a huge change to Collision

AEW has shared a major programming announcement on its social media profile. The post relates to one of Tony Khan-led promotion's weekly television shows, Collision.

All Elite Wrestling launched an eventful June by bringing back Fyter Fest, before hosting a new four-hour television special, Summer Blockbuster, the following week. This past Wednesday, the promotion set up shop in the venerated Arena Mexico for its latest event, Grand Slam Mexico, which featured several star-studded matchups. Later on in the weekend, the company aired its Saturday-night show, Collision.

AEW will return to accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington, this coming Wednesday for Dynamite. Instead of airing Collision in its usual Saturday night slot, however, the company will broadcast the program this week on Thursday, June 26.

The announcement was shared on the promotion's X/Twitter profile just a while earlier.

"[siren emoji] SPECIAL PROGRAMMING NOTE! This week, #AEWCollision airs on THURSDAY, JUNE 26th at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTdrama + @SportsOnMAX!"

Reports speculate that a NASCAR race will air on TNT this Saturday, prompting All Elite Wrestling to modify its programming schedule, not to mention the fact that WWE's Night of Champions 2025 will take place on June 28 as well. The Jacksonville-based promotion had moved Collision to Thursday this past May, too.

Match results for the latest episode of AEW Collision

AEW Collision returned this past Saturday in Kent and featured not only a blockbuster comeback and several compelling in-ring and backstage segments but also presented a mix of singles and tag team bouts.

Check out the outcomes of these matches as listed below:

Jon Moxley defeated AR Fox [Non-Title singles match]

FTR, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita defeated Bandido, Daniel Garcia, and Paragon (Adam Cole and Roderick Strong) [8-person tag match]

Swerve Strickland defeated Shane Taylor

Hologram, Willow Nightingale, and Mark Briscoe defeated MxM Collection and Taya Valkyrie [Mixed 6-person tag match]

"The Jet" Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey defeated The Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona)

Penelope Ford, Megan Bayne, Thekla, and Athena defeated Anna Jay, Tay Melo, Queen Aminata, and Thunder Rosa [8-person tag match]

All Elite Wrestling will kick off July with the 300th episode of Dynamite and the 100th episode of Collision. Later, the company will host this year's much-anticipated All In pay-per-view at the Globe Life Field stadium in Arlington, Texas.

