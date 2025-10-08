AEW suddenly makes a massive change ahead of WrestleDream 2025

AEW is hosting WrestleDream 2025 on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. Six matches have been announced for the show so far. Fans are expecting the pay-per-view to be memorable, and Tony Khan has the huge responsibility to deliver on the occasion.All Elite Wrestling recently made a massive announcement. The company revealed on Title Tuesday that next week's Dynamite and Collision will take place on the same day, i.e, Wednesday, October 15. The show will be three hours long, with two hours being dedicated to Dynamite and one hour to Collision.This is happening because WrestleDream is going to take place on Saturday, October 18. Collision usually airs on Saturdays, but Tony Khan has decided to combine the two weekly shows next week. Hopefully, this will turn out to be the right move.The combined Dynamite and Collision show will take place at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, which is 20 minutes outside of Kansas City.Tony Khan on honoring Antonio Inoki with AEW WrestleDreamTony Khan created WrestleDream to honor New Japan Pro-Wrestling founder Antonio Inoki. In a 2023 interview with Slam Wrestling, the AEW president spoke about the deceased legend. He said that the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion deserves more credit for his contribution to professional wrestling.&quot;I’m very proud that we’re honoring one of the people who made AEW possible who does not get enough credit in the world of pro-wrestling. He doesn’t get talked about enough despite being one of the greatest promoters and I think pretty much unanimously recognized as one of the all-time great wrestling minds and promoters,” said Khan. [H/T: Slam Wrestling]The inaugural WrestleDream pay-per-view took place in 2023. Within a few years, this event has become one of Tony Khan's most important creations.