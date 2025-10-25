AEW suddenly makes a massive change because of WWE Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series is set to take place next month. AEW suddenly had to make a change due to this PLE.WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 is set to take place at Petco Park in San Diego, California, on November 29, 2025. While this PLE will avoid clashing with Full Gear 2025, which will take place a week prior, it will still collide with Collision. Therefore, Tony Khan has a plan to avoid this.Thanksgiving week's episodes of Dynamite and Collision will air on back-to-back days. This means that Dynamite will air on November 26, while Collision will air on November 27th. This change was made to prevent poor viewership and ratings due to Survivor Series taking place the same weekend as Collision.WWE will reportedly stop counter-programming AEW this yearWWE and AEW have been at loggerheads with each other. Both promotions have not hesitated to fire shots at each other over the years. In recent months, Triple H has booked several of his company's PLEs to coincide with AEW's PPVs. It was then reported that this was being done in a conscious effort to make TNA the second biggest promotion after the sports entertainment juggernaut.For example, Triple H scheduled Evolution 2 and Saturday Night's Main Event during the same weekend as All In: Texas. The company also booked Wrestlepalooza to coincide with All Out. However, this is expected to end as it was reported by WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge that World Wrestling Entertainment will stop counterprogramming AEW for the remainder of the year. This means that all upcoming PPVs from AEW will air on a separate date/weekend from the Stamford-based promotion. Hence, Survivor Series 2025 will take place a week after Full Gear 2025. This will be a welcome change for the fans as well, who have been complaining about having to choose between the two company's shows.