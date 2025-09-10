AEW Suddenly Once Again Drops a Huge Cody Rhodes Bombshell

Cody Rhodes is one of the top stars on the WWE roster. Despite this, AEW has dropped a huge bombshell regarding him.After Cody Rhodes was released from the WWE, he went to work the independent scene before he made his return to the sports entertainment juggernaut. During his time away from the Stamford-based promotion, Cody wrestled prominently for ROH where he even won the World Title. Following this, he went on to help start AEW before making his return to WWE.Since AEW owns ROH, the company has been posting some old classic matches on its YouTube channel. The Jacksonville-based promotion recently posted a ROH match from 2018 when The Young Bucks and Cody teamed up against The Kingdom. This isn't the first time that Tony Khan's promotion has uploaded an old Cody match. Recently, the promotion posted a match between Will Ospreay and the American Nightmare from 2017.Bill Apter Explains Why Cody Rhodes Started AEWCody Rhodes, along with Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Chris Jericho, was instrumental in the formation of AEW. During the early days of the company, Cody even featured regularly on TV. Despite his success in the Jacksonville-based promotion, the American Nightmare opted to leave the company and return to WWE.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter said that Cody started AEW to prove to Vince McMahon that he was good in business as well as in the ring.&quot;He became a threat with starting that company. And I think it was just, I think AEW was just a vehicle for him to start, to prove to Vince McMahon that he is that good in both business and in the ring, and that Vince should take advantage of him. That's what I think.&quot; Apter said.Since returning to WWE, Cody has managed to become the two-time WWE Champion.