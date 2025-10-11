AEW suddenly references AJ Styles following Crown Jewel 2025

AJ Styles delivered a modern classic against John Cena at Crown Jewel. The match was a storybook ending to the iconic rivalry between the two stars. However, one of the most striking elements of the showdown was a heartfelt callback by both the legends to their past rivals. Amid all this buzz, AEW did not hold back in giving a sudden reference to the former WWE Champion.
The Phenomenal One gave tribute to several AEW stars, including names like Sting, Samoa Joe, and Christopher Daniels. It was a heartwarming sight for the fans who have been watching Styles from the initial days of his career. AEW took the liberty of making more buzz around the name of AJ Styles by posting an iconic match from his days in Ring of Honor on their YouTube channel.
All Elite Wrestling uploaded Styles' memorable showdown with Adam Cole from ROH All Star Extravaganza VI in 2016. Well, it was an incredible singles showdown between the two stars, where The Phenomenal One achieved a victory over Cole.
Check out the full match below:
Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!
AJ Styles suffered a historic loss against John Cena at Crown Jewel 2025
AJ Styles went on a war against John Cena at Crown Jewel 2025. It was an epic showdown between the two legends that lived up to its hype of being an extraordinary battle. However, despite a valiant effort, The Phenomenal One failed to seize the win over The Franchise Player.
In the closing moments of the match, Cena knocked out Styles with a 'Tombstone Piledriver' followed by an 'Attitude Adjustment'. It was enough to defeat the former WWE Champion, and The Cenation Leader achieved the historic win in his last showdown with Styles.
Following the match, the two stars expressed respect for each other to close the chapter on their epic rivalry. Well, fans have been buzzing online since this showdown, showering praise and applause on the legends.