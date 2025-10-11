AEW suddenly references AJ Styles following Crown Jewel 2025

AJ Styles delivered a modern classic against John Cena at Crown Jewel. The match was a storybook ending to the iconic rivalry between the two stars. However, one of the most striking elements of the showdown was a heartfelt callback by both the legends to their past rivals. Amid all this buzz, AEW did not hold back in giving a sudden reference to the former WWE Champion.

Ad

The Phenomenal One gave tribute to several AEW stars, including names like Sting, Samoa Joe, and Christopher Daniels. It was a heartwarming sight for the fans who have been watching Styles from the initial days of his career. AEW took the liberty of making more buzz around the name of AJ Styles by posting an iconic match from his days in Ring of Honor on their YouTube channel.

All Elite Wrestling uploaded Styles' memorable showdown with Adam Cole from ROH All Star Extravaganza VI in 2016. Well, it was an incredible singles showdown between the two stars, where The Phenomenal One achieved a victory over Cole.

Ad

Trending

Check out the full match below:

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

AJ Styles suffered a historic loss against John Cena at Crown Jewel 2025

AJ Styles went on a war against John Cena at Crown Jewel 2025. It was an epic showdown between the two legends that lived up to its hype of being an extraordinary battle. However, despite a valiant effort, The Phenomenal One failed to seize the win over The Franchise Player.

Ad

In the closing moments of the match, Cena knocked out Styles with a 'Tombstone Piledriver' followed by an 'Attitude Adjustment'. It was enough to defeat the former WWE Champion, and The Cenation Leader achieved the historic win in his last showdown with Styles.

Following the match, the two stars expressed respect for each other to close the chapter on their epic rivalry. Well, fans have been buzzing online since this showdown, showering praise and applause on the legends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anugrah Tyagi Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.



He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.



Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability. Know More