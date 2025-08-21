AEW Suddenly Removed in Shocking Update After New WWE Premium Live Event Announcement

The Jacksonville-based wrestling promotion, AEW, has been facing major competition from its rival WWE. Following recent developments and the announcement of the latter's latest Premium Live Event, All Elite Wrestling was removed from a top platform in a shocking move.A few weeks ago, WWE announced a multi-year partnership with sports giant ESPN to see the platform become the new domestic home of WWE's Premium Live Events for the USA audience. This will mark their transition to ESPN's DTC streaming service from their longtime provider, Peacock.Furthermore, Triple H's creative regime also revealed that WWE Clash in Paris 2025 PLE will be the last event streaming on Peacock. Following that, their newest PLE, Wrestlepalooza, will be the debut event on ESPN, set to take place next month.With this major move, All Elite Wrestling faced a shocking development. As noted by a user on social media, ESPN has removed the 'AEW' tab from its official website, which is likely a direct result of its new partnership with WWE.17-time WWE champion to headline first PLE on ESPN, going head-to-head with AEWAs mentioned, WWE's first PLE on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza, will take place on September 20 at the Gainsbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. This will see them compete against AEW's All Out event, which will take place on the same date at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.As part of the announcement of WWE's newest event, the company also revealed that the record-setting 17-time World Champion, John Cena, will headline the show. An earlier report by Dave Meltzer stated that the event would see The Never Seen 17 battle his longtime rival, Brock Lesnar, who made his return to the promotion at SummerSlam 2025 after a two-year hiatus.With WWE making significant waves with their recent strategies and new partnerships, it remains to be seen how AEW will be able to counter them to continue to garner the attention of the fans as a top wrestling promotion.