WWE Makes a Historic Announcement; 14-Time Champion to Headline Major Show

By Ankit Verma
Modified Aug 20, 2025 21:24 GMT
WWE logo on a flag (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
WWE logo on a flag (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE has announced a historic premium live event for next month. The Stamford-based promotion also revealed that John Cena will main-event the show.

The global juggernaut recently signed a landmark multi-year partnership with ESPN. As part of the deal, the promotion's premium live events will be available to ESPN DTC subscribers in the U.S.

The switch from Peacock to ESPN was supposed to happen in 2026. However, World Wrestling Entertainment recently announced that the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event slated for September 20 will be the first-ever WWE PLE to stream live on the new ESPN direct-to-consumer streaming service. The show will emanate from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

also-read-trending Trending

Major stars advertised for the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event include Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Becky Lynch. However, the 14-time WWE Champion and 3-time World Heavyweight Champion, John Cena, will headline the show.

The Cenation Leader lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. He is currently scheduled to wrestle Logan Paul at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see who he faces at Wrestlepalooza.

Ahead of his clash with Logan Paul, John Cena lauded the former United States Champion and made a massive claim about the star.

During a recent appearance at FAN EXPO Chicago, the 48-year-old predicted The Maverick to win championships in the future. Cena added that Logan Paul wasn't someone who could be overlooked, and he was training hard for the upcoming match against the social media star.

"I think his best days are ahead of him. I think he’s got championships in his future. I can tell you I’m not looking past Logan Paul. And I’m not believing any of this hype that he’s an outsider and should be taken lightly. I’m training hard," he said.

John Cena and Logan Paul teamed up to face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank. Unfortunately, they lost the bout to the babyfaces. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top when the two wrestle against each other at Clash in Paris on August 31.

