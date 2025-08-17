"He's not a likable guy" - John Cena gets brutally honest about top WWE star

Former Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena made a massive claim about a fellow WWE Superstar. The Cenation Leader stated that the star was not a likable person.Cena is currently feuding with one of the top heels in the Stamford-based promotion, Logan Paul. The Maverick continues to be among the most hated characters on the roster. However, the social media star has impressed everyone with his in-ring work.During a recent appearance at FAN EXPO Chicago, John Cena noted that many people did not like Logan Paul. However, the 17-time World Champion opined that the 30-year-old was underrated. Cena added that although Logan had a bad reputation, he was not an outsider and belonged in WWE.&quot;I know there’s not a lot of people that like him, he is not a likable guy. I disagree [with Paul being overrated]. I think he’s underrated. I think he gets bad rep. He’s not an outsider, he belongs in the WWE,&quot; Cena said. Cena predicted a bright future for Logan Paul with multiple championship wins. He revealed that he was not going to underestimate the former WWE United States Champion.&quot;I think his best days are ahead of him. I think he’s got championships in his future. I can tell you I’m not looking past Logan Paul. And I’m not believing any of this hype that he’s an outsider and should be taken lightly. I’m training hard,&quot; Cena added. [H/T: WrestleOps on X]John Cena turned babyface on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of WWE SummerSlam. Unfortunately, he suffered a massive defeat at The Biggest Party of the Summer, losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.John Cena is set to wrestle Logan Paul at WWE Clash in ParisAfter losing the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, John Cena came out to address the fans at Friday Night SmackDown. However, Logan Paul showed up to interrupt the 48-year-old. Drew McIntyre then stepped inside the squared circle, and the two started beating Cena, only for Cody Rhodes to make the save.Later in the main event, John Cena and Cody Rhodes wrestled Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in a traditional four-man tag team match. The contest ended in a DQ, as The Maverick hit The Cenation Leader with a low blow. After the bout, Cena and Paul continued to fight on their way back.Nearly three months after teaming up to wrestle Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at WWE Money in the Bank, Cena and Logan will lock horns at Clash in Paris on August 31.Who do you think will win the match scheduled to air from the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, France, later this month? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!