AEW suffers massive beatdown ahead of Revolution

AEW seemingly suffered a huge drawback this week, with Revolution just around the corner. The pay-per-view has several blockbuster matches scheduled for this weekend. However, concerns were raised as last week's Collision's rating wasn't very good, indicating the show didn't garner many viewers.

Elimination Chamber was one of the most historic events in WWE history. Both the Elimination Chamber matches exceeded everyone's expectations. Most importantly, John Cena turned heel and decided to align with The Rock to end the show. The eventful premium live event went head-to-head with AEW Collision last Saturday.

The Saturday Night Show featured Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole where the former successfully defended his TNT Title on the show. Also, Swerve Strickland defeated Clark Connors in an excellent contest. While the show received great ratings these past weeks, Elimination Chamber crushed the ongoing streak.

According to Wrestlenomics, AEW Collision garnered a 280,000 average audience and was rated 0.06 among the 18-49 demographics. This is one of the lowest numbers the show had ever drawn. The low numbers were extremely concerning as the Revolution pay-per-view is just a few days away.

Last week, the show was in a much better position as it drew 421, 000 total audience and was rated 0.12 among the standard demographics. It will be interesting to see if the go-home Dynamite and Collision episodes garner more viewers ahead of Revolution.

