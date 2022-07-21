AEW Superstar breaks character to congratulate Cody Rhodes on his major achievement 

Cody Rhodes won the ESPY 2022 WWE Moment of the Year after returning to the company at this year's WrestleMania 38. AEW star Ricky Starks has now congratulated the former on his major achievement.

After leaving AEW back in February 2022, the former Intercontinental champion made his highly-anticipated WWE return at The Showcase of the Immortals, where he faced Seth Rollins in a classic match.

The American Nightmare is currently sidelined after suffering a gruesome pectoral injury. His last WWE match was a brutal Hell in a Cell clash against Rollins.

Taking to Twitter, Rhodes' real-life friend Starks sent the following message to the former TNT Champion:

Espy! Keep it going @CodyRhodes.

2022 has been an incredible year for Rhodes. He captured the AEW TNT Championship for a record third time by beating Sammy Guevara in January.

Since transitioning to WWE, he has shared the ring with the likes of The Miz and Theory, whom he previously challenged for the WWE United States Championship.

Ricky Starks recently spoke about Cody Rhodes and how the two are still in touch with one another

Ricky Starks is one of the fastest rising stars in AEW at the moment. Despite being unable to capture the AEW Tag Team Championship twice in recent months, he has maintained his position as a top name in the company.

The reigning FTW Champion recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. and discussed his relationship with Cody Rhodes.

Starks mentioned that he still asks Rhodes for advice from time to time. He said:

"Yes, him Cody and Tony [Khan] brought me in, for sure. I still talk to Cody, I still ask him for advice. There’s nothing wrong with that. I’m not a turncoat or something like that.”

On this week's AEW, the 32-year-old year bounced back from another setback for Team Taz after he and Powerhouse Hobbs failed to win the AEW Tag Team Championship on last week's Dynamite.

However, Starks defeated former NXT star Cole Karter to retain the FTW Championship and was interrupted by Danhausen shortly after. A match between the two could lead to a potential Team Taz drama featuring HOOK.

