“You could not meet two more different people”- 5 time WWE Champion compares Vince McMahon and Tony Khan

AEW superstar Bryan Danielson joined WFAN’s Moose & Maggie recently and spoke about how WWE chairman Vince McMahon and AEW Chairman Tony Khan differ from each other.

The five-time WWE champion had a great relationship with Vince McMahon and other top executives at WWE. Hence, Danielson's to AEW came as a tremendous surprise to fans attending AEW All Out and worldwide.

Bryan Danielson talked about moving to AEW on the Moose and Maggie show. The former WWE Superstar also gave his opinion about Vince McMahon and Tony Khan:

“There’s huge similarities and there’s huge differences. I think if you were to speak to both of them, if you were to interview both of them, I think you would be like ‘wow. You could not meet two more different people.’ But I see a lot of similarities in them. And one of the things I think they would both respect about each other is the hard work. Neither of them sleep much, and they take on so much, and I think that’s incredible. One of the things that’s very different is communicating with them. When you first communicate with Vince McMahon, it’s very intimidating because he’s somebody who speaks deliberately. You ask him a question, he won’t answer right away, and not because he’s trying to impose his will on you or anything like that, just because he doesn’t want to give you a thoughtless response. When you talk to Tony, you can feel Tony’s excitement. I really enjoy talking with Tony on the phone and all that kind of stuff, and all our interactions have been great," said Danielson. (h/t Wrestling Inc)

Tony Khan credits Vince McMahon as his inspiration

AEW CEO Tony Khan has publicly named Vince McMahon as his inspiration. Khan looks up to Vince's WWF management in the 80s. Khan added that he is trying to take a similar approach of undertaking multiple responsibilities while establishing his company.

You hear about Vince going to convince Hulk Hogan, going to convince individual people to come in and work for the WWF, convincing a sponsor to come on. Vince was taking all these meetings and all this responsibility, and he was a similar age to me, and I think I’m inspired by that," said Tony Khan.

Tony Khan and Vince McMahon are two of the most influential names in the wrestling industry right now. Their efforts into for their respective companies needs to be appreciated.

