"I also thought about not coming back to wrestling at all" – Bryan Danielson opens up about his options after leaving WWE

In a recent interview with WFAN’s Moose & Maggie, AEW star Bryan Danielson revealed he was considering other options besides AEW and WWE when his contract with WWE ended.

Danielson was the hottest free agent in the wrestling industry when he decided to run out his contract with WWE. Tons of speculation surrounding the former WWE Champion made headlines.

Ultimately, Danielson ended up signing with AEW and made his debut at All Out. AEW fans went crazy seeing the former WWE Superstar make his AEW debut.

Danielson recently joined the Moose and Maggie show and spoke about his move to AEW and how difficult it was for him to make that decision.

Bryan stated that the loyalty he had with Vince McMahon made it really hard for him to choose another promotion. He also stated that he considered other options besides WWE and AEW, and even thought about staying away from wrestling.

"There wasn’t any convincing that Tony could do. I’d already seen the product. It was a different situation (than Punk). I was under contract with WWE,” Danielson said when asked if he needed convincing to join AEW. “The big, the hard thing for me is my loyalty to specifically Vince McMahon. I have a great relationship with him. I love that man. And he’s done so much for me and my family, and the things I’ve learned, and that kind of stuff. So that was the hard thing. There was also a lot of people look at it in terms of two options. ‘You’re either going to be with WWE or AEW.’ But part of me was like ‘or I could just do like an independent schedule where I don’t sign with anybody.’ And I also thought about not coming back to wrestling at all, in the sense of at least the next couple of years." said Bryan Danielson. (h/t Wrestling Inc)

Bryan Danielson had a great in-ring debut at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

The AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam was one of the most anticipated shows as it featured the in-ring debut of Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon faced AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a non-title match.

Considered a dream match for wrestling fans, the battle ended in a draw as neither superstar could find a way to secure a win. The match lasted 30 minutes and fans were a bit disappointed that the match ended in a draw.

Also Read

However, fans didn't hold back in appreciating the performance that both superstars put in. For Danielson, the match turned out to be the perfect launching pad for his AEW career, as he had some very high risk and rewarding spots.

Fans are impatient to witness these two megastars clash again so that they can witness which superstar is the better than the other.

There's a new community for AEW fans to come together. Find the link here. Stay elite forever!

Edited by Abhinav Singh