AEW suspends FTR

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR have been suspended by the company for their heinous actions last week. A veteran All Elite announcer disclosed the news at Dynamite: Spring BreakThru.

At the Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler shockingly attacked Cope (FKA Edge) after they lost the World Trios Title match against The Death Riders, turning heel in the process. Following their heel turn, the FTR members showed up on Collision last Saturday to explain their actions and belittle Cope.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions also attempted to attack legendary commentator Tony Schiavone before Nigel McGuinness stepped in for the save. Daniel Garcia also came to the ring but was accidentally shoved by FTR. Later in the show, Dax and Cash brutally attacked Garcia to show their heinous side.

On last night's Dynamite, Tony Schiavone announced the consequences of FTR's heinous actions. Schiavone disclosed that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler had been suspended for a week and also fined.

"Look what they've become is the right term. I'm the one that said it, and I'm the one that believes it. They are so selfish, and I'm glad to find out that Dax and Cash have been suspended for a week and fined one week's pay. So a lot of money, but I don't know if it's going to stop there for these two men," Schiavone revealed. [0:57-1:16]

FTR member's statement after heel turn at AEW Dynasty

Following FTR's shocking heel turn at AEW Dynasty, Dax Harwood issued a big statement on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, Dax shared some snippets from last Saturday's Collision with the following message on behalf of himself and Cash Wheeler:

"All in a day’s work. We’ve finally decided to look after FTR, not be anyone’s lackeys, and WE’RE the bad guys?"

The post can be seen HERE.

Only time will tell what's next for FTR in the Jacksonville-based company.

