"We've finally decided" - Dax Harwood issues huge declaration after FTR turns heel at AEW Dynasty 2025

FTR turned heel at AEW Dynasty 2025. Now, Dax Harwood has issued a huge declaration.
At Dynasty, Rated FTR took on the Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Championship. After losing the match, FTR brutally attacked Cope in the ring. They targeted his neck and hit him with a con-chair-to. This marked their heel turn as a team. However, their viciousness didn't stop there.
FTR faced off against Angelo Parker and Matt Menard last week on Collision. The duo beat up Parker and Menard. The latter was even bleeding severely after the assault.
Following this, Dax Harwood took to social media to declare that he and Cash Wheeler are done being lackeys for anyone and that they are going to look after themselves.
"All in a day’s work. We’ve finally decided to look after FTR, not be anyone’s lackies, and WE’RE the bad guys?!"
Check out his post here.
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler explain their attack on Cope
Cope returned from his injury to help FTR fight off the Death Riders. However, tensions between Dax Harwood and Cope began to surface after the latter failed to win the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley. This culminated in FTR turning their backs on their friend.
Following their heel turn, Dax and Cash addressed the fans during Collision. Harwood claimed that they put their careers on hold to help Cope win the World Title. He then labeled Cope as selfish for only thinking about himself.
Following this segment, Harwood took to social media to double down on his comments, stating that FTR wasn't wrong in betraying the Rated-R Superstar.
"We aren't wrong," wrote Dax.
It will be interesting to see when Cope will return to get his revenge on FTR after what happened to him at Dynasty 2025.