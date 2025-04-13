Former WWE champion confirms shocking indictment against Adam Copeland (fka Edge)

It's been less than two weeks since Adam Copeland (fka Edge) was betrayed and brutalized by FTR. Now, Dax Harwood is trying to turn the fans to his side by claiming that the WWE legend is "too damn selfish."
Frustration had been growing within Rated FTR as the trio's losses mounted. Things came to a head at AEW Dynasty earlier this month as Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler turned on Cope and beat him unconscious in the middle of the ring.
On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Harwood laid out a shocking indictment against The Rated-R Superstar. The former WWE Tag Team Champion claimed that he and Wheeler had put their careers on hold to help Cope in his quest to win one more World Championship. He then justified FTR's betrayal by calling the legend selfish.
Fans were dismayed by the verbal tirade, but Harwood isn't walking back any of his comments. He took to X/Twitter today and doubled down, saying that he and Cash Wheeler aren't wrong:
"We aren't wrong," wrote Dax.
Adam Copeland will be out "indefinitely" after brutal attack at AEW Dynasty
Dax Harwood had been venting his frustration for weeks before the betrayal, but he and Cash Wheeler were still willing to give their trio with Adam Copeland one more shot at AEW Dynasty. However, Rated FTR once again fell to The Death Riders at the pay-per-view, and Harwood had reached his breaking point.
Shockingly, Cash Wheeler joined his partner in their vicious attack on the WWE Hall of Famer, and Copeland was ultimately stretchered out of the arena in a neck brace. The commentary team informed fans that the former TNT Champion would be out indefinitely.
At 51 years old and in the twilight of his wrestling career, it's currently unclear when Adam Copeland might be back. Many fans are hoping to see him team up with his lifelong friend, Christian Cage, one more time before he retires, but whether he rejoins the tag team division remains to be seen.