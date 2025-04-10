AEW issues unfortunate update on Cope

Adam Copeland (aka Cope) was betrayed and hurt by his former best friends at AEW's latest pay-per-view, Dynasty 2025. The Tony Khan-led company has now provided an update on the WWE Hall of Famer during this week's episode of Dynamite.

Adam Copeland and FTR attempted to unseat Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta for the World Trios Title last Sunday in Philadelphia. The champions successfully retained their belts after Yuta rammed The Rated-R Superstar into Dax Harwood and then scored the win on the latter with a running Busaiku Knee.

The frustration of losing the bout led to Harwood turning heel and snapping after weeks of teases, as he planted Cope with a piledriver. He was unexpectedly joined by his tag partner, Cash Wheeler, who helped execute a Shatter Machine and then a Spike Piledriver on their former friend. Wheeler topped the assault with multiple conchairtos on Copeland, leaving the latter to be carried out on a stretcher (but not before Dax had flipped it over).

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite commentary team revealed that Adam Copeland will be out "indefinitely" following FTR's brutal blindside ambush at Dynasty. The announcers called out the former AEW World Tag Team Champions for viciously turning against their ally, with Tony Schiavone even claiming that Harwood's daughter would be disappointed by his recent actions.

It remains to be seen when Adam Copeland may return for revenge against The Top Guys and whether he will do so alongside his former tag partner and friend, Christian Cage.

