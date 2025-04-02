Adam Copeland could reunite with former IC Champion in AEW after breaking up with FTR, says WWE legend

Trouble is brewing between Adam Copeland and FTR in AEW. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks that when things break down between them, Cope will reunite with his longtime friend Christian Cage.

Things began getting rocky for Rated FTR following Cope's loss to Jon Moxley in a brutal street fight a couple of weeks ago. The drama reached a new peak last week as Dax Harwood shoved his partner, Cash Wheeler, prompting the latter to get in Harwood's face.

It seems that FTR could be heading for a breakup, which would also dissolve their alliance with Copeland. However, Bully Ray opined on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio that The Rated-R Superstar might reunite with former WWE Intercontinental Champion Christian Cage, despite the two having been enemies for the last year:

"I believe trouble is brewing amongst FTR and Adam Copeland," said Bully. "I believe that eventually, in the very, very near future, you're going to see some type of animosity, some type of breakup, and before you know it, Christian Cage will be back by the side of Adam Copeland. That's just my theory." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Adam Copeland on his remaining goals in AEW

Adam Copeland's career is winding down, but he still has plenty left to do in his final run with AEW. The Rated-R Superstar recently opened up on his future retirement and the stars he wants to face before he hangs up his boots.

If Cope and Christian Cage reunite, they'll almost certainly become a major force in the tag team division, but the WWE Hall of Famer has several singles matches on his mind as well. In a recent interview with TV Insider, he named Kenny Omega and other top stars as dream opponents:

"I know I want to work the Swerve Strickland’s, Hangman Page’s, Jay White’s, and the Kyle Fletcher’s, and the Will Ospreay’s, Kenny Omega’s, and the Samoa Joe’s. I haven’t worked with any of those people and would really like to do that before I hang them up," Cope said.

The 51-year-old Copeland only has so much time remaining before he calls it a career. Whether he gets his dream matches remains to be seen.

