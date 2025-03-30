Dax Harwood expresses frustration following major tag team blowup on AEW Collision

All is not well for Dax Harwood and FTR. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions could be on the verge of calling it quits, and Dax has vented his frustration on social media.

Following Cope's loss to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a brutal Street Fight a few weeks ago, Harwood walked away from his Rated FTR teammates. On the most recent episode of Saturday Night Collision, he shoved his longtime partner, Cash Wheeler, resulting in a heated segment.

Speculation is rampant that FTR is about to break up, with Dax Harwood potentially turning to the dark side. The tag team specialist took to Instagram today to post a picture of his blowup with Cash Wheeler on Collision, and he expressed his frustration with the situation.

"Frustrated isn’t the gahdamn word for it…," Harwood wrote.

Dax Harwood will challenge for the AEW World Trios Championship

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Dax Harwood sat down with Cash Wheeler, Cope, and Tony Schiavone for an interview. The three seemingly patched things up, but Dax mentioned wanting to go after The Hurt Syndicate's World Tag Team Championship.

However, Cash Wheeler thinks there is a lot of life left in Rated FTR, and he suggested taking on the Death Riders one more time for the AEW World Trios Championship. Harwood agreed, but the most recent episode of Collision brought further tension to the group.

Rated FTR is slated to challenge Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC for the trios titles at AEW Dynasty next Sunday, and many fans are expecting the situation to come to a head at the pay-per-view.

Harwood and Wheeler have been teaming together for over a decade, and the two have multiple Tag Team Championship reigns across different promotions. Whether they turn on each other at Dynasty remains to be seen.

