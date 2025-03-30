Top AEW star attacks officials on Collision; major split teased

A top AEW star attacked multiple officials on Collision and later had a tiff with his tag team partner in a shocking moment. It was the first time the company teased a split between the two.

Dax Harwood took on Wheeler Yuta of the Death Riders in a match on Collision. At the end of a back-and-forth contest, Yuta picked up the win thanks to a roll-up pin. The outcome infuriated the former AEW World Tag Team Champion, and he targeted the referee.

Security officials came out from the back and tried to restrain Harwood. To counter that, FTR's Cash Wheeler showed up. However, Dax Harwood pushed his tag team partner after he mistook him for a security guard.

You can view a clip of the sequence below.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's interaction left AEW fans in shock. However, Harwood did offer a hand to pick Wheeler up, only for the latter to reject it. The tag team partners were seen butting heads in a moment that was not expected.

Wheeler then rolled out of the ring and went his way as a distraught Dax Harwood was seen pondering as to what had happened.

Do you want the FTR members to part ways and engage in a feud? Hit the discuss button and share your thoughts.

