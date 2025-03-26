Cope (fka Edge) wants to fulfill major goal before retiring from AEW

Cope (fka Edge) has been a prominent feature on AEW TV in recent years. He has now highlighted a major goal he wants to accomplish before retiring.

Cope joined AEW in 2023 and immediately began feuding with Christian Cage. The two of them competed for the TNT Championship. The Rated-R Superstar was able to win the TNT Title but had to relinquish it due to injury. When he returned from his injury, he began his pursuit of the AEW World Championship.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, the former WWE star was asked if he has given much thought to how he wants the last chapter of his career to end. He responded that he would do what the company needs him to do, but he wants to work with Swerve Strickland, Hangman Page, Jay White, Kyle Fletcher, Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, and Samoa Joe before retiring.

"Not really, That will be more of where do you need me? I’d then sit down with Tony Khan and think about what he wants and what the company needs and what the show ends. That always supersedes to me what you have in mind for this retirement. I know I want to work the Swerve Strickland’s, Hangman Page’s, Jay White’s and the Kyle Fletcher’s and the Will Ospreay’s, Kenny Omega’s and the Samoa Joe’s. I haven’t worked with any of those people and would really like to do that before I hang them up," Cope said. [ H/T Fightful]

Jim Cornette feels Cope has damaged his reputation by joining AEW

Since Cope arrived in AEW, he has been featured prominently on TV. He has even been involved in a storyline about the World Title. Despite a couple of attempts, the former Edge has been unable to win AEW's top championship.

Speaking on The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette believes that Cope should've retired after leaving WWE since he has damaged his reputation by joining AEW.

"Edge could have retired after the WWE and still been a big star and people would've had fond thoughts of him. He is going to get probably another 10 Million Dollars or so out of this little run, but he has damaged his reputation if he gives a sh*t about that." [From 2:24 - 2:41]

It will be interesting to see what's next for the Rated-R Superstar.

