Top AEW star would have been better off retiring after WWE exit, says Jim Cornette: "He has damaged his reputation"

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette declared that a major AEW star should have retired after his time in the WWE. Cornette also claimed that the star has damaged his reputation in Tony Khan's promotion.

Jim Cornette believes that current AEW star, Cope (fka Edge), should have retired after his time in WWE. After over 25 years of his Hall of Fame career in the Stamford-based promotion, the Rated "R" Superstar made his shocking move to All Elite Wrestling in 2023 and has been a top star in the company ever since.

Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Cope challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title in a street fight after failing to win the title at Revolution 2025. The match on Dynamite was brutal and chaotic, but it also faced criticism for being too violent and due to the finish as well. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette even questioned Cope's All Elite run.

Speaking on The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette stated that Edge should've stayed retired after his legendary run in the Stamford-based promotion. Cornette also believes that the Hall of Famer damaged his reputation.

"Edge could have retired after the WWE and still been a big star and people would've had fond thoughts of him. He is going to get probably another 10 Million Dollars or so out of this little run, but he has damaged his reputation if he gives a sh*t about that." [From 2:24 - 2:41]

WWE legend announced for a major segment on AEW Dynamite

After WWE legend, Cope (fka Edge), failed to capture the AEW World Title last Wednesday on Dynamite despite help from FTR, a rift was teased between the Rated FTR. Dax Harwood just walked away without giving Cope a hand after his loss.

This Wednesday on Dynamite, Rated FTR is scheduled for a sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone, where fans could expect more drama.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen what transpires during the Rated FTR segment this week on Dynamite.

