Former WWE stars make serious allegations against Cope (fka Edge)

Former WWE stars made serious allegations against Cope (fka Edge) on the latest episode of AEW Collision. This is going to be a couple of interesting months ahead.

Adam Copeland was shockingly attacked by FTR at AEW Dynasty after they lost their match against The Death Riders. They sidelined the WWE Hall of Famer for at least a couple of weeks, and they explained their actions on Collision tonight.

Cash Wheeler began his explanation amid a cacophony of boos from the fans in the arena. He said that while Copeland was his childhood hero, he was tired of being used by him and that everything his tag team partner, Dax Harwood, said about him was true.

Harwood then took the microphone and criticized the former TNT Champion. He said that he had expected themselves and Copeland to retire together in AEW. However, that would not be possible after they felt he was using them for his personal gain of becoming the World Champion.

The fans definitely did not like what they were hearing and expressed their feelings very clearly as time went on. Since this rivalry is just starting, it will be interesting to see what happens when former WWE star Adam Copeland makes his comeback in the future.

