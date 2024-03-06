AEW suspends Sammy Guevara - Reports

AEW has reportedly suspended Sammy Guevara once again.

It's been reported that Jeff Hardy suffered a broken nose during his Rampage No DQ match with Guevara on February 14, which was won by the rising star. Now, a new report from Fightful Select has revealed more fallout from the match.

The report noted that concussion protocol was not followed in this incident on Rampage, and this is why Guevara went ahead and performed his finisher on Hardy. It stated that the move should not have happened, according to sources.

All Elite Wrestling has now suspended Guevara over what happened in the match. There's no word yet on how long he is out for or any additional details. This is not his first suspension, as officials previously reprimanded him for offensive comments made before he even joined AEW and for a backstage fight he had with Andrade.

It should be noted that The Spanish God has wrestled one match since the win over Hardy. He was defeated by Powerhouse Hobbs in another No DQ match on the February 14 edition of Collision, ten days after the Hardy injury.

There is still no timetable for Hardy's return to action. Guevara and AEW have not publicly commented on the suspension report, but stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling; we will keep you updated.

