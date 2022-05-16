"I know how to fight" - Powerhouse Hobbs calls out top AEW tag team; makes a bold prediction about his future

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs is one of the most intimidating athletes on the roster. During a recent interview, the upstart called out Jurassic Express and claimed he'd soon be both TNT and World Champion.

Hobbs and Starks were recently involved in a feud against former WWE stars Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. After several successful bouts, the duo built their way up the tag-team division. The two are seemingly building up to an AEW Tag Team Championship shot.

During his recent interview with the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Powerhouse Hobbs revealed his personal goals and claimed he'll eventually hold the TNT Championship and the World Championship.

“The path right now is for Ricky Starks and I to beat the living hell out of Jurassic Express and take those tag titles,” said Hobbs. “That’s the goal right now. But eventually I will be TNT Champion. Personal goal of mine is being the first African-American AEW World Champion. And any title I get, I’m gonna, I know how to fight and I know what it’s like to starve and struggle." - (H/T: WrestleZone)

Hobbs has proven his grit and tenacity in recent times. The star could very likely become the TNT Champion or even the first African-American World Champion in All Elite Wrestling.

Powerhouse Hobbs claims he'll be a big name as well as an AEW mainstay for a long time

During the same interview, Hobbs revealed that he plans to stay with AEW for a long time, as well as cement his name within the promotion and industry.

“And any title I get, it’s gonna be hell for anybody to take that away from me. I plan on being a big name and being around for a long time. I want people to remember me. And if they’re like, ‘Oh who’s the baddest MF?’ I want my name to come up.” - (H/T: WrestleZone)

Powerhouse Hobbs has already stepped into the ring with the likes of CM Punk in stellar matches. The star clearly has a bright future ahead, and it could very likely contain prestigious title belts.

It will be interesting to see when the Team Taz member captures his first gold in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

