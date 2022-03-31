"I'm not going to add any fuel to that fire" - Top AEW tag team comments on potentially working with WWE legend Bret Hart

Bret Hart has been comfortably retired for many years now. The WWE Hall of Famer hasn't completely disappeared from the wrestling world, as he still makes appearances from time to time.

Other than the occasional signing, Hart last physically appeared in a major wrestling promotion during AEW's inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The Hitman also appeared during a vignette to congratulate Ken Shamrock on his IMPACT Hall of Fame induction.

Among rumors of Bret Hart possibly signing with AEW and managing FTR, the tag team appeared on the Two Man Power Trip podcast. Previously, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have openly talked about their respect for The Hitman. In the interview, Wheeler discussed Hart's influence and noted that anything is possible when it comes to his return.

"He's that guy that just touched lives," said Wheeler. "So there's a chance that even if it's just for one night or it's just backstage where he's talking to us, giving advice, that's cool with me. I don't know. Whatever could be possible. I'm not going to add any fuel to that fire."

Wheeler added that he'd be happy with Hart simply making a backstage appearance in AEW because he'd like to thank the legend.

"But even if it's just a one night thing, where he's backstage, hanging out, just giving advice to people, that would be cool just to get to work with Bret and let him know how much he's influenced us, even though he already knows because we talked about it nonstop," Wheeler continued.(22:51)

Dax Harwood revealed that Bret Hart texted him before his match against CM Punk last week

During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Dax Harwood revealed that he received a text from The Hitman before his match against CM Punk.

"Bret Hart texted me before the match and said, 'I cannot wait to watch this match,'" Harwood said. "That was pretty cool too." (H/T: Fightful)

Harwood has mentioned in the past that he is in communication with the WWE Hall of Famer. While Hart's appearance in AEW is still up in the air, FTR continues to honor his legacy every time they step into the ring.

