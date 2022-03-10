Former AEW Tag Team Champions claim to be better than The Hardy Boyz

Former AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) have mocked the reunion of Hardy Boyz on Dynamite this week.

After being let go by WWE, Jeff Hardy was rumored to debut on AEW. It all became a reality when The Charismatic Enigma came in to save his brother from the assault of AHFO.

Young Bucks, on the other hand, are known for their witty Twitter bio changes. In the latest update, they said that they grew up watching the multi-titled former WWE Tag Team Champions. However, they claimed that after all these years, they are now the best tag team in AEW.

"Crazy. Growing up our favorite tag team was The Hardyz. And now, fast forward all these years later and @AEW has a much better ta team called Young Bucks," the new bio said.

This response comes after the Executive Vice Presidents were initially left speechless after Jeff Hardy's debut on Dynamite.

Jeff Hardy shocked everyone with his AEW debut

Big Money Matt was downvoted by his former members, Andrade El Idolo, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen), and The Butcher and The Blade due to his problems and him being the reason for their loss at Revolution 2022.

Sting and Allin came out to rescue Matt but were eventually outnumbered, and that's when Brother Nero showed up to save his brother from the beatdown.

The Charismatic Enigma helped his brother Matt Hardy, Sting, and Darby Allin to even up the odds against the Andrade Family Office.

When the momentum went in their favor, Matt hit the "Twist of Fate" on The Blade, prompting Jeff to do the "Swanton Bomb." The reunion left everyone, including Darby Allin and Sting, surprised.

Matt has been teasing a reunion with his brother even when he was on good terms with his former members at AFO, and the latter certainly didn't fail the former.

Young Bucks recently suffered a loss in a three-way match at Revolution for the tag team championships and are having conflicts with ReDragon (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish). With Hardy Boyz reuniting, the Jackson brothers might shift their anger and frustrations towards them, reigniting their rivalry from the independent circuit.

Would you like to see The Hardy Boyz face Young Bucks? Who do you think will win? Let us know in the comments section below.

