The Young Bucks react to Jeff Hardy signing with AEW 

Jeff Hardy has signed with AEW after debuting on Dynamite and reuniting with his brother, Matt. The Young Bucks took to Twitter to react to the news and seemed speechless.

Jeff Hardy debuted on the Wednesday Night Show after he helped Matt, Sting, and Darby Allin fight out the AFHO (AFO now?). This came after Matt Hardy was thrown out of the group and beaten down. Both Sting and Darby Allin were shocked by the arrival; it seems others were as well.

The Young Bucks took to Twitter to react to the news, and their reaction could be deciphered as being speechless.

As soon as Jeff debuted, Tony Khan announced the new signing. It seems that the Hardy Boyz are finally reunited in AEW. From the looks of it, fans won't be surprised if The Young Bucks are one of the teams in their path.

Jeff Hardy coming to AEW was teased for weeks

Whether it was on AEW Dynamite or Being The Elite, there was a hint of Jeff Hardy becoming All Elite. As many know, The Charismatic Enigma was released from WWE due to his alleged 'erratic behavior' at a house show and his refusal to take a drug test. This was hinted at several times on Dynamite and parodied on BTE.

In short, the arrival was expected and probably inevitable. Now, the question is precisely what's on the cards for The Hardy Boyz in AEW. While Hardy Boyz has already taken on The Young Bucks and Private Party in the past, there are multiple other teams in AEW that would make great foes.

In singles competition, the most prominent opponent for Jeff is none other than Darby Allin himself. Chris Jericho has compared Darby to Jeff in the past, and from Allin's reaction today, it seems evident that a match between the duo could be on the cards.

