AEW News: Chris Jericho compares Darby Allin to former WWE Champion

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Dec 2019, 01:00 IST SHARE

He's got the presence!

Chris Jericho has probably had the best 2019 of any professional wrestler - If not the best, he's certainly in the Top 5. To be in the game for 30 years and still be over with the fans like he is, it's remarkable.

With that said, when Jericho signed with AEW, he knew that one of his main priorities was to get the young guys over that the general viewing audience hadn't seen before. On AEW Dynamite, his match with Darby Allin was well received and the AEW World Champion compared his opponent to another former world champion, Jeff Hardy.

On the Keepin it 100 podcast, Jericho was full of praise for Allin, saying that he had the charisma and that he went from nothing to having great matches with him and Jon Moxley. He explained, (H/T Fightful)

"Darby Allin, you see him come out and people are dressing like him now. Kids and women are putting the face paint on. At first, you're like, 'who is this guy?' Then I had him come down and attack me off the skateboard. Then we had the match where he had his hands tied behind his back and all that stuff."

Jericho further emphasised that Allin has got an x-factor about him and reminds him of Jeff Hardy. He explained, (H/T Fightful)

"He did the crazy promo where he's in a bodybag, getting crowd surfed at a punk rock show. Then he has an amazing match with Moxley. He's made. He went from nothing to a legit made star in less than two months. He wants it. He reminds me a lot of Jeff Hardy. He's got an x-factor to him. Get into a room or a ring with that guy, he's got a presence."

Jericho's words mean something. AEW did the right thing by making Jericho AEW Champion and giving him one of the best heel stables right now in professional wrestling.

What's more is that Jericho will be looking to do the same thing when he takes on Jungle Boy on AEW Dynamite tonight.