AEW talent praises Finn Balor, calls him "one of the best competitors"

Finn Balor might be the head of one of WWE's most villainous factions, but the RAW star has gained the respect of his peers over the years. Recently, NJPW veteran and current AEW talent Kota Ibushi had some words of praise for him.

During his run in NJPW as Prince Devitt, Bálor clashed with Ibushi on a few occasions. The two were notably on opposite ends, as the WWE star was heavily involved with the Bullet Club faction during most of their feuds.

In response to X-user @PuroresuFlow sharing a picture of Finn Balor and Kota Ibushi, the NJPW veteran praised his former rival, despite pointing out that he was bad at Japanse.

"He didn't seem to be very good at [Japanese], and he always talked to me. One of the best competitors," Ibushi posted.

Kota Ibushi and Finn Balor have some history.

Kota Ibushi's run in AEW has been largely praised online, but criticism for his post-show actions was recently harshly criticized. The NJPW veteran playfully fell on the brutal thumbtacks in full view of the crowd, leading pro wrestling veteran Justin Credible to slam him for breaking kayfabe.

Finn Balor recently celebrated his 42nd birthday with a helicopter ride

While he seems to be on top of his WWE run today, Balor is considered a veteran of the industry. The star recently celebrated his 42nd birthday and made the most of his special day.

Taking to Instagram, the Judgment Day leader shared a recent picture of himself alongside his wife as the two were seen prepared to board a helicopter.

While he was allowed to enjoy the moment, many have noted the increasing tensions in his faction, The Judgment Day, despite being a popular stable. Many now believe that Damian Priest will betray Balor soon since the two have had multiple tense moments recently.

