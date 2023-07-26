WWE RAW star celebrates 42nd birthday with helicopter ride

A WWE RAW star celebrated his 42nd birthday today by taking a ride on a helicopter.

The road to SummerSlam continued last night on the red brand at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The Judgment Day was present throughout the show, with Dominik Mysterio picking up a massive victory over Sami Zayn to retain the NXT North American Championship. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley unleashed a brutal attack on Liv Morgan, and Damian Priest easily defeated Apollo Crews in a singles match last night on WWE RAW.

In the final segment of the show, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins signed the contract to make their World Heavyweight Championship match official for SummerSlam. The Judgment Day then attacked Seth Rollins and beat the champion down to close the show.

The good times for Finn Balor are continuing following getting the better of Seth Rollins last night on WWE RAW. Balor celebrated his 42nd birthday today by going on a helicopter ride with his wife, as seen in the Instagram post below.

Seth Rollins vows to defeat Finn Balor at WWE SummerSlam after RAW goes off the air

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins made a promise following the beatdown he suffered at the hands of The Judgment Day last night on RAW.

The Visionary grabbed a microphone after the red brand went off the air and cut a promo in front of the crowd that remained in the arena. The 37-year-old promised fans that SummerSlam will be a different story and that he is going to beat Finn Balor's a** at the premium live event in Detroit on August 5th.

"But I promise you, SummerSlam is going to be a different story. I am going to go out there, and I am going to beat his a*s, I am going to defend the World Heavyweight title. And I am going to do it for me, I am going to do it for every single one of you who has supported me all the way back to the FCW days and everyone who still supports me here tonight. Tampa, we love you, sing my song, sing it in the streets."

You can watch Seth Rollins' entire promo in the video below:

Finn Balor battled Seth Rollins at WWE Money in the Bank on July 1st for the title but came up short. Damian Priest captured the Men's Money in the Bank contract at the premium live event in London and is guaranteed a future title shot. It will be interesting to see if The Archer of Infamy attempts to get involved in the title match at WWE SummerSlam.

Would you like to see Finn Balor capture the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here