[WATCH] Seth Rollins cuts an emotional promo after RAW goes off-air, makes huge promise for SummerSlam 2023

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was stunned by Finn Balor and The Judgment Day in RAW's main event this week, but The Architect took his moment to cut a promo after the show went off the air.

Rollins was booked for a massive segment on RAW this week, as the champion was scheduled to meet Finn Balor for the contract signing of their upcoming title match at SummerSlam 2023. However, things worsened when the rest of The Judgment Day members showed up.

Following the show, Rollins addressed the crowd in the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The Architect recalled getting his start in WWE at the same venue and expressed gratitude to those who supported him throughout his journey.

He apologized for things not going according to the plan, blaming Balor and the rest of The Judgment Day for ruining his moment. The Visionary was quoted as saying:

"I am sorry about that. That’s not how I saw things going tonight. I mean it, this city is special to me. This is where I got my start here in WWE. So, when I came back here tonight, I wanted it to be a special night, but Finn Balor and The Judgment Day ruined that."

Rollins, however, promised fans he would make things right at SummerSlam by beating The Prince to retain his World Heavyweight Championship.

"But I promise you, SummerSlam is going to be a different story. I am going to go out there, and I am going to beat his a*s, I am going to defend the World Heavyweight title. And I am going to do it for me, I am going to do it for every single one of you who has supported me all the way back to the FCW days and everyone who still supports me here tonight. Tampa, we love you, sing my song, sing it in the streets."

Below is the full video of Seth Rollins cutting an emotional promo after RAW went off the air this week:

The main event saw Seth Rollins and Balor engage in a brutal war of words before the champion decided to brawl with The Judgment Day. The heel faction outnumbered him, and even Sami Zayn couldn't help The Visionary for long. Ultimately, The Prince stood tall over his rival as The Judgment Day made a show out of attacking Rollins in the middle of the ring.

Seth Rollins paid tribute to former rival at the latest WWE SuperShow

WWE hosted two major SuperShows in Mexico this weekend where top champions, including Roman Reigns, put their titles on the line. The Saturday SuperShow in Monterrey saw Seth Rollins take a moment to pay a heartfelt tribute to legendary superstar and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Rollins hailed Rey Mysterio as the greatest Luchador of all time. The Architect thanked Rey for everything he had done to help him and several others in the wrestling business.

The video of the heartfelt exchange between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio went viral on social media, with several gans hailing the World Heavyweight Champion for crediting Rey Mysterio and giving him deserved flowers.

